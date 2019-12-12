Manhunt: Investigators release video of armed robbery at Corner Pantry



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for the man who robbed a Farrow Road convenience store at gunpoint.

Video surveillance was released on Thursday of the incident that occured on December 11 around 1 a.m. at the BP Corner Pantry.

The man was reportedly hanging out inside the store before grabbing a beer and pulling out the handgun while at the counter.

The victim was forced to get on the floor before the suspect fled, investigators say.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, red stocking cap, and black thick, rim glasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may know the individual responsible for the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.