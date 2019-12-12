True Church at Set Free Ministry to host a Christmas Feeding event this holiday season!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Give back to the community with some warm food at a Christmas Feeding event, hosted by True Church at Set Free Ministry!

The event starts December 20 at the church on 6212 Shakespeare Road from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The church will also host a Christmas Dinner at the Manning Reentry Center on December 21, where they plan to feed hundreds of people.

Curtis spoke to Pastor Kevin Jones and First Lady Katrina Jones about how much it means to them to feed the community during the holidays.

You can make monetary donations at the church or call Ms. Jones at (803) 597-9100.