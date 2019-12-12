Wild bores determined culprit in series of upstate horse attacks

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — – SLED investigators say wild boars are to blame for a series of attacks on horses in the upstate.

The joint investigation involved five incidents that took place within a four-week span of time across both Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Authorities say animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion.

A horse shooting in Greenville county remains under investigation.