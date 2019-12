LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Lexington County deputies say a burglary suspect who escaped custody last month has been caught.

Authorities say Tyrese Johnson was arrested near a home in Gilbert Thursday Afternoon.

According to investigators, Johnson escaped custody on November 28th, 2019, after he was arrested on multiple burglary charges on Sandpit Road in Leesville.

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center