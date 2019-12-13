Fears of Friday the 13th

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –You only have a few more hours to go and Friday the 13th will be behind you.

According to ‘National Geographic’ the day has quite an affect,

According to ‘The Stress Management Center” in Asheville, North Carolina, nationally between $8-hundred and $9-hundred million dollars is lost in business when the calendar says Friday the 13th.

The article also says between 17 and 21 million people have Triskaidekaphobia or fear of the number 13.

The superstition surrounding Friday the thirteenth goes way back to the biblical days.

many early Christians believe Cain murdered his twin brother Able on Friday the 13th.