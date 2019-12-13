Heavy rain brings severe flooding in W. Cola

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Heavy rain on Friday is expected to continue causing possible flooding in some areas.

The City of West Columbia is advising all motorists that the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Hummingbird Drive

Cofield Drive at Terrace View Drive

We are currently experiencing some flooding in the low lying areas across the @CityofCayce! Please don’t Drive through a flooded roadway!#CayceDPS #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/9WddCP9lgP — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) December 13, 2019