Heavy rain brings severe flooding in W. Cola

Kimberlei Davis,

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Heavy rain on Friday is expected to continue causing possible flooding in some areas.

The City of West Columbia is advising all motorists that the following roads are closed due to flooding:

  • Hummingbird Drive
  • Cofield Drive at Terrace View Drive

