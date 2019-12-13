Police: “Out of leads” in Clemson rape case

Clemson, S.C. (AP)– Police at Clemson University have run out of leads into a reported rape at the main library on the school’s South Carolina campus. The Greenville News reports the investigation into the reported Oct. 3 attack has been administratively close with no arrests. University Police Chief Greg Mullen says such a closure means authorities have exhausted all leads but will reopen the case if new, relevant information comes to light. The school’s crime log indicates this is one of seven sexual conduct offenses reported at the university in the past eight months. The newspaper and the Anderson Independent Mail have requested related investigative files.