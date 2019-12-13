SC gets okay to make some Medicaid recipients work
Greenville, S.C. (AP)–South Carolina has been given permission from the federal government to require some Medicaid recipients to work to maintain their health insurance. Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced able-bodied Medicaid recipients would have to work, volunteer or take job training classes for 80 hours a month to stay in the program. South Carolina is the 10th state granted a waiver, although judges have stopped the requirement in three other states. South Carolina has about 1 million people on the federal health care program, but about 80% of them are disabled, children or senior citizens who are exempt from the requirements.