Body of North Carolina woman found in Eutawville, suspect to appear in court

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A 67-year-old Eutawville man is charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area last week.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 35-year-old Cara Hodges was reported missing by a relative who said she was in town to visit and was last seen with Kenneth Eastwood, two days prior.

Eastwood was arrested on December 14.

“We began working this aggressively as a homicide early on after this young woman was found,” the sheriff said. “That investigation led us back to the last person said to have seen this young lady.”

Hodges’ body was discovered December 12 off June Court west of Eutawville.

“Here we see a loss of life in this absolute senseless act of violence,” Ravenell said. “However, you will see applied again the utmost of justice from this office.”