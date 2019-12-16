Flu Season is in full swing with higher than usual numbers

(CNN) — Nearly 13-hundred people have died from the flu in the United States so far this season, according to the CDC.

So far, health officials say two point-six million people have contracted the flu.

of the flu-related deaths, the CDC reports ten of the victims have been children.

Last week every state except Alaska saw a significant spread of the virus.

Here in South Carolina, state health officials are still urging you to get a flu shot.