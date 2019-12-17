Developing: Lexington Deputies say three people fatally shot at apartment

LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies are on the scene at a Midlands apartment complex where they say three people were fatally shot.

Deputies say it happened off Butternut Lane at an apartment in Woodland Village. Investigators say two men were fatally shot and another taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

Deputies do not believe this is a random incident.

Deputies say they are on the scene interviewing potential witnesses. Crime scene investigators will collect evidence from inside and around the apartment, say deputies.

Based on early interviews at the scene, deputies say a fourth man made it out of the apartment and called 911 during or immediately after the gunfire,

Lexington County Deputies are asking anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS.