Local Living: Christmas Wonderland, Nutcracker and Santa hit the stage

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are a lot of holiday happenings in Crysty Vaughan’s look at ‘Local Living’.

The Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular is hitting the stage tonight and tomorrow at the Koger Center.

It is part of the Broadway in Columbia series.

The show features glittering costumes, songs and a chorus line.

The show is December 17, 18th at the Koger Center at 7:30pm.

For information on the Broadway in Columbia presents Christmas Wonderland, click here http://www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=799

Here comes Santa Claus!

Santa Claus, the musical, is hitting the stage this weekend December 21, 2019.

The Columbia Children’s Theatre will perform the musical at Harbison Theater.

If you are interested, the show is this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3:30.

For more information, just click here https://www.harbisontheatre.org/

Ff dancing with sugar plums is on your list, then head to the Koger Center.

The Columbia City Ballet is performing ‘Nutcracker’ at the Koger Center this weekend Dec. 21- 22.

There will be two performances Saturday and one performance Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

We have ticket information here: https://columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker/