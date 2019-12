Presidential candidate Biden gets endorsement SC Senator

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — one of the candidates hoping to challenge president trump in 2020 picked up an endorsement in South Carolina Tuesday.

Tuesday morning Joe Biden’s campaign announced an endorsement from Richland County Senator Darrell Jackson.

Jackson says of Biden, “I have seen his strength on display in the Palmetto state and I know we need to unite behind him. The Democratic Primary in South Carolina is February 29th.