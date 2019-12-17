Pro-impeachment protestors at statehouse join national movement ahead of congressional vote

(WOLO) – Dozens of protestors gathered in front of the State House to voice their disapproval for the President and their support for his impeachment.

Protestors say it’s time lawmakers listen to what their constituents have to say in a time where the country needs strong leadership.

The pro-impeachment protest at the State House was one of many protests staged across the country. The House of Representatives will hold a vote on whether to impeach the President Wednesday.