Serial carjacker targeting the elderly arrested in Columbia

RICHLAND CO., S.C. – Richland County deputies say a man accused of multiple carjackings from elderly people has been arrested.

Authorities say on December 9, Desmond Hillis went from Rock Hill to Richland County after he stole a vehicle from an elderly family member.

Officials say on that same day, he stole another vehicle from an elderly man’s home on Loner Road, after asking the victim for some money and directions.

According to investigators, Hillis was caught by Columbia Police on December 10 after failing to carjack another victim.

Officials say he was also involved in several hit and runs after stealing the second vehicle. Highway Patrol officials are investigating those incidents.

He’s currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.