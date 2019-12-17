The return of the man bling and other shiny gift ideas for him

Tyler Ryan learns about different gift ideas for him from Brian Morrow

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Bling has come back as a staple of men’s fashion, according to Reeds Jeweler’s Brian Morrow. Morrow says that jewelry provides a way for men to express themselves through accouterments, including watches, bracelets, and even in some cases, earrings.

Amulets are a big trend, says Morrow, who points out that they can be as individualized as the wearer. Bracelets are another great way to show some bling, and can be layered for texture and size that work together. Another option are diamond rings…they are not just a girls best friend, as it turns out.

Other options that make a statement are time pieces. Morrow points out that Tag Heuer have really become a sought after watch, pointing out that the Skeleton watch can be seen from both the front and back.

If you are thinking about a special gift for the guy in your life…or yourself…don’t be afraid to bling it up.

You can get more fashion tips and ideas from Brian, by reaching out to Reed’s HERE.