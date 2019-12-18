Clemson brings in #1 recruiting class during early signing period

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are on top again.

This time, it’s the recruiting rankings.

Clemson is set to bring in the #1 class for the first time under Dabo Swinney, signing 24 players during the early signing period Wednesday.

Included below are notes on Clemson’s class as well as bios on the program’s signees.

As of 3 p.m., Clemson’s group ranked as the consensus top class in the country, sitting atop rankings for Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. If Clemson were to retain the top spot when recruiting classes are finalized in February, it would mark Clemson’s first time signing the highest-ranked recruiting class in the country.

If it stands, Clemson’s No. 1 ranking would exceed its top all-time rankings on Rivals (No. 4 in 2015), 247Sports/Scout (No. 5 in 2018) and ESPN (No. 5 in 2018).

Clemson has now produced six consecutive signing classes that have ranked in the top 10 nationally according to at least one major recruiting service. This class is Clemson’s 10 th straight to rank in the top 15.

straight to rank in the top 15. To date, every signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure has won at least one ACC Championship at Clemson. Every signing class since 2013 has won at least one national championship, with exception of the 2019 group, which will play in the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal as true freshmen on Dec. 28.

Clemson’s 24 future student-athletes announced Wednesday represent 12 states plus Canada, the second-most states represented in a class under Dabo Swinney. Clemson signed players from 14 states last year.

Since 1972, Clemson has signed student-athletes to football scholarships from 34 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

Clemson added eight players who ranked as five-star prospects by at least one major recruiting service, including Bryan Bresee (consensus), Myles Murphy (consensus), D.J. Uiagalelei (247Sports and Rivals), Demarkcus Bowman (247Sports and Rivals), Fred Davis (247Sports and Rivals), Demonte Capehart (247Sports) and Trenton Simpson (Rivals) and Mitchell Mayes (ESPN).

Per Rivals’ rankings, Clemson signed the top two players in the nation (No. 1 Bryan Bresee and No. 2 D.J. Uiagalelei). It marks the first time in Rivals ratings (since 2002) that one program has signed the nation’s top two recruits in a single class.

Per 247Sports’ rankings, Clemson signed two of the nation’s top three players (No. 1 Bryan Bresee and No. 3 Myles Murphy) in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. It marks the second time in the last three years that Clemson has signed two of the top three players in 247Sports’ rankings (2018: No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Xavier Thomas).

Clemson signed eight of the top 50 players in the ESPN 300. As of 3 p.m. (with six players in that top 50 still awaiting commitments), Clemson’s eight top-50 signees doubled the two closest teams in the country (Georgia and LSU, four each). Clemson’s eight top-50 ESPN signees exceeded the program’s previous best of six from 2008.

Clemson signed four defensive linemen ranked in the top 50 of the ESPN 300 and became the first program to sign four top-50 defensive linemen in a single class since the inception of the ESPN 300 in 2006.

Clemson signed four members of USA Today’s Chosen 25, including No. 1 Bryan Bresee, No. 3 D.J. Uiagalelei, No. 7 Myles Murphy and No. 17 Demarkcus Bowman.

A class-leading six members of the group played high school football in Georgia. It marks the fourth time in the last five years that Georgia has produced the most or tied for the most members in Clemson’s recruiting class.

With the signings of Bryan Bresee and Tayquon Johnson in back-to-back classes, Clemson has now signed players from Maryland in consecutive years for the first time since 2013-14 (Dorian O’Daniel and Justin Falcinelli).

One year after Joseph Ngata (Folsom, Calif.) became the first signee from the state of California to come to Clemson since 1991, Clemson added D.J. Uiagalelei (Inland Empire, Calif.), giving Clemson signees from California in back-to-back years for the first time on record.

Wide receiver Ajou Ajou (Brooks, Alberta, Canada by way of Clearwater, Fla.) became Clemson’s first signee from Canada.

Offensive lineman Walker Parks (Lexington, Ky.) became Clemson’s first signee from Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002 and only its third Kentucky signee since 1982 (linebacker Ronnie Davis). Parks became Swinney’s first Kentucky signee as head coach.

With Parks’ addition from Kentucky, Swinney has now signed student-athletes from half of the states in the country (25) in his head coaching career.

With the signing of wide receiver E.J. Williams, Clemson has now signed a player from Central H.S. in Phenix City, Ala. in three straight years.

With the addition of offensive lineman Bryn Tucker from Knoxville, Tenn., Clemson added another player from the same area that produced current Clemson wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Tee Higgins. Tucker and Rodgers both attended Knoxville Catholic High School.

Safety Tyler Venables, who played at nearby Daniel High School, will join his father (Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables) and brother (linebacker Jake Venables) at Clemson. Tyler signed his letter of intent on his father’s 49 th birthday.

birthday. Placekicker Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas Developmental Academy) will join Clemson’s decorated history of two-sport stars who competed as both placekickers and soccer players, a lineage that includes Obed Ariri, Donald Igwebuike and Mark Buchholz.

More detailed information on Clemson’s signees is included below.

Ajou Ajou, WR

6-4, 220

Brooks, Alberta, Canada

Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International

Head Coach: Jesse Chinchar

Overview: First Clemson football signee from Canada … has played two years of high school football (one in Canada and one at Clearwater Academy International) … as a high school athlete in Edmonton, also played basketball and competed as a high jumper … follows in the footsteps of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross as 6-4 Clemson receivers.

In High School: Played wide receiver for Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla. … finished 2019 season with 39 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns … averaged 17.6 yards per reception … showed his ability at midseason against American Collegiate Academy with 10 catches for 190 yards and three scores … followed up the next game against Angels Christian Academy with five receptions for 115 yards and two scores.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 27, 2019 … came to Dabo Swinney Football Camp in the summer of 2019, his first trip to Clemson … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … one of five children in his family … expected to enroll at Clemson in June 2020 … name pronounced uh-JOE.

Sergio Allen, LB

6-1, 217

Fort Valley, Georgia

Peach County High School

Head Coach: Chad Campbell

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2020 … semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award … consensus top 200 player nationally who is rated among the top 10 players in the country at his position by ESPN, PrepStar and 247Sports … a winner who saw his high school team post a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter … played linebacker all four years and saw action as a tight end as a sophomore in 2017 … his Peach County team was among the final eight of the state playoffs all four years, including two runner-up finishes, one semifinalist finish and one quarterfinal finish … completed his 51-game high school career with 357 total tackles, including 222 solo … ranks in top five in school history in career tackles … posted 45 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks, and 48 quarterback hurries.

Ranking: Ranked as the No. 150 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the second-best inside linebacker and 16th-best player in Georgia … PrepStar Magazine ranked him as the No. 165 overall player, the sixth-best inside linebacker and 19th-best player in Georgia … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 189 overall player, the eighth-best inside linebacker and the 19th-best player in Georgia … named to the 2019 preseason Super 11 team named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In High School: Played for Chad Campbell at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga. … named team captain and team MVP as a senior in 2019 … posted 74 tackles as a senior, including 46 solo, with 14 tackles for loss and three sacks … also had an interception and 17 quarterback hurries … recorded at least one tackle for loss in nine of his 10 games … had a pick-six vs. Northside … as a junior in 2018, posted a career-high 122 tackles, including 82 solo, en route to being named team MVP … had 11 tackles for loss, six of which were sacks … had five double-figure tackle games, including a career-high 15 stops against Pike Country … had an incredible seven quarterback pressures against Westminster that year among his 17 quarterback pressures on the season … named 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association … as a sophomore in 2017, helped Peach County to State Championship game while recording 104 tackles, including 59 solo … notched at least 10 tackles in four games … had single-season career-best 15 tackles for loss, including two sacks … caused three fumbles and added an interception and seven hurries … recorded 19 receptions for 333 yards and three scores as a sophomore, his only year playing tight end … contributed 57 total tackles in 11 games as a freshman…had five tackles for loss, including four sacks.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 26, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Demarkcus Bowman, RB

5-10, 190

Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland High School

Head Coach: Bill Castle

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … one of the top running backs in the nation and a unanimous five-star prospect who rushed for 5,081 yards in three years at Lakeland High School in Florida … averaged an incredible 11.4 yards per rush and scored 71 touchdowns during his career … posted 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career … averaged 145 yards rushing in his 35 career games … led Lakeland to a 15-0 record and 7A State Championship as a junior in 2018, matching Clemson’s 15-0 championship season that year as well … comes to Clemson from the same high school as Pitt running back A.J. Davis, the Panthers’ leading rusher in 2019 … named a 2019 preseason first-team All-American by USA Today and first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the second-best running back in the nation and the top player in Florida … listed as the No. 19 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 running back and the top player in the state of Florida … 247Sports called him the No. 21 overall player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player in Florida … Rivals.com ranked him the 24th-best player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player from Florida.

In High School: Played for Bill Castle at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Fla. … competed at The Opening in Orlando prior to his senior year and recorded a 100-yard time of 10.82 and 36-inch vertical jump … in 11 games in 2019, recorded 1,570 rushing yards on 142 carries, an 11.1-yard average … averaged 142.7 yards a game, including nine games of at least 100 yards, while scoring 24 touchdowns and helping his team to a 12-1 record … had 16 carries for 122 yards against George Jenkins High and 21 attempts for 195 yards and four touchdowns against Tampa Bay Tech … posted 2,422 rushing yards in 15 games and scored 36 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior, earning 7A Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors for Florida …was a first-team Max Preps Junior All-American … Polk County Player of the Year … 2018 Gatorade Mr. Football runner-up … recorded at least 100 yards in 13 of his 15 games, including four games with at least 200 yards … averaged 11.8 yards per carry and averaged 161.5 yards per game … .led team to state title with a 15-0 record … had 14 carries for 225 yards and five scores against George Jenkins … had career-high 260 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns against Plant High, a team that included new Clemson teammate Will Putnam … recorded 22 carries for 211 rushing yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in 33-20 state championship victory against St. Thomas Aquinas … as a sophomore in 2017, finished with 1,096 yards on 113 carries, a 9.7-yard average, and 10 touchdowns … had four games of at least 100 yards, including six carries for 155 and four touchdowns in his first game … had at least one 80-yard run in each season.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 3, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … wore No. 3 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Bryan Bresee, DL

6-5, 290

Damascus, Maryland

Damascus High School

Head Coach: Eric Wallich

Overview: Signed as the top-ranked overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and 247Sports … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 … ranked by most as the top defensive player in the nation and among the top five players overall … first-team USA Today All-American as a junior in 2018 when he was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland … participated in the Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also called him the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in the state of Maryland … ranked as the top overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the top defensive tackle and the top player in Maryland … ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation by PrepStar, the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in Maryland … rated as the No. 4 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and top player in Maryland … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

In High School: Played for Eric Wallich at Damascus High School in Damascus, Md. … concluded career with 134 career tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks … had 47 tackles in 2019, but 30.5 of them were tackles for loss including 14 sacks … also added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup … helped team to 13-2 record and state championship as a senior … first-team Washington Post All-Met defensive lineman as a junior and senior … Maryland Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 … first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American defensive lineman in 2018 … Montgomery County 3A MVP in 2018 … Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018 … team won state championship in Maryland in 2018 with a 38-0 victory in the championship game … had 36 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks, as a junior, earning first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America status in 2017 … played basketball as a junior and averaged 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 23, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates … last name pronounced bruh-ZEE … wore No. 55 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Demonte Capehart, DL

6-5, 290

Hartsville, South Carolina

Hartsville High School

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

IMG Academy (Fla.)

Head Coach: Kevin Wright

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. … rated as a five-star defensive tackle according to most organizations … made great improvement during his senior year, jumping 29 spots in final Rivals.com ranking at end of the year … played three years at Hartsville High School in South Carolina before going to IMG Academy for the 2019 season … participated in the 2019 Opening in Frisco, Texas, in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina … listed as No. 34 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive tackle and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as No. 35 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the third-best defensive tackle and the fifth-best player from Florida … ranked as No. 52 player in the nation overall, the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player of South Carolina origin by PrepStar … listed as the second-best player from South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

In High School: Played the 2019 season for Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. … started all 10 games for IMG Academy and had 44 total tackles, including 35 first hits … led the team with 16 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5 … helped IMG to a 9-1 record and No. 9 national ranking from USA Today … had nine tackles, including four tackles for loss, against Venice in his first game at IMG … had seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks against Life Christian later in the season … had at least one tackle for loss in eight of the 10 games … As a junior at Hartsville, he helped Jeff Calabrese’s team to a 12-1 record, posting 40 tackles, 19 of which were tackles for loss, and seven sacks … also played 22 basketball games over two years for Hartsville.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 5, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 19 in high school … name pronounced “duh-MON-tay” … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Fred Davis, CB

6-1, 185

Jacksonville, Florida

Trinity Christian Academy

Head Coach: Verlon Dorminey

Overview: Consensus top-60 player nationally … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All-American in 2019 … was a multi-dimensional weapon for Trinity Christian Academy … posted 101 tackles in 37 career games, adding four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two caused fumbles and a blocked kick … averaged eight yards per carry on offense … also played quarterback and threw for three touchdown passes in a game … also returned kicks.

Rankings: Rated as the No. 25 player in the nation by PrepStar, which called him third-best cornerback and second-best player in Florida … ranked as the 28th-best overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the third-best cornerback and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 45 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the fourth-best cornerback and 10th-best player from Florida … ranked as the No. 54 player in the nation by 247Sports, the third-best cornerback and the third-best player from Florida.

In High School: Played for Verlon Dorminey at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. … recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and 11 passes defensed as a senior … had seven tackles and five passes broken up in season opener against Godby … played some quarterback as a senior and completed 11-of-19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Pahokee … recorded 16 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown against Booker T. Washington … averaged 8.3 yards per rush for the season on 29 carries and also added four receptions for 60 yards … in 2018, posted 48 tackles,13 passes broken up and an interception … had an 86-yard interception return for a score in one game and 95-yard kickoff return for a score in another … first-team All-USA Florida selection by USA Today and first-team All-First Coast selection by the Florida Times Union … first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honoree … third-team 5A all-state … had 27 tackles as a sophomore to go with a pair of interceptions.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 8, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Mike Reed … wore No. 2 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Sage Ennis, TE

6-4, 230

Graceville, Florida

Lincoln High School

Head Coach: Quinn Gray

Overview: All-around athlete who looks to play tight end for the Tigers but had experience at defensive end, quarterback and tight end during his career … started at quarterback as a sophomore … scored nine touchdowns on just 23 carries as a goal line Wildcat back as a junior in 2018 … recorded 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career as a tight end … scored at least one touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his three seasons playing the position … rushed for 13 touchdowns, giving him 30 total rushing and receiving touchdowns for his career.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the nation according to PrepStar … ranked as the No. 5 H-Back/TE by ESPN.com.

In High School: Played for Quinn Gray at Lincoln High in Tallahassee, Fla. … recorded 40 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 … had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown vs. Navarre High … posted 81 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards in season opener … added six catches for 125 receiving vs. Chiles … finished 2018 season with 39 receptions for 596 yards and four scores … had best game against Raines with seven catches for 102 yards … played quarterback as a sophomore and completed 86-of-175 passes for 1,529 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 96-yard touchdown pass … completed 17-of-26 passes for 323 yards and two scores against Chipley … completed 12-of-20 passes for 326 yards and two scores vs. Lafayette … started at tight end as a freshman and registered 34 receptions for 627 yards and six scores … had career-best 18.4 yards per catch as a freshman … had five catches for 107 receiving yards against West Gadsden … also played a season of baseball at Lincoln in spring of 2017.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 17, 2019 … wore No. 10 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Danny Pearman … last name pronounced ENN-iss … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Malcolm Greene, CB

5-11, 185

Richmond, Virginia

Highland Springs High School

Head Coach: Loren Johnson

Overview: Four-star signee who originally committed to LSU … played on 5A state championship teams in Virginia as a sophomore and junior.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 17 defensive back and the No. 3 player in Virginia … rated as the No. 253 overall player in the nation, No. 24 defensive back and No. 6 player in Virginia by PrepStar … ranked as 20th-best defensive back in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 9 overall player in Virginia.

In High School: Played for Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High School in Virginia, the same program that produced Clemson All-ACC safety K’Von Wallace … helped Highland Springs to 11-1 record in 2019 … team ranked as the No. 3 overall team in Virginia by MaxPreps … team won its first 11 games then lost in the second round of the playoffs to end a 40-game winning streak … .ranked among the top 15 players in Virginia by the Daily Press prior to the 2019 season … had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles in 2018 when he helped his team to a state championship and a perfect season.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Dec. 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Mike Reed … wore No. 9 in high school.

Trent Howard, OL

6-4, 285

Birmingham, Ala.

Briarwood Christian High School

Head Coach: Matthew Forester

Overall: One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class who played all five positions on the line in high school … started at multiple offensive line positions in 2019 based on whom was the best defensive lineman his team would face … originally committed to Georgia Tech … was the sixth offensive line commitment in this class … his father, Johnny, was a teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 National Championship season.

In High School: Played the 2019 season for Matthew Forester at Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham … played his first three years for Fred Yancey, the veteran coach who retired after 2018 season … helped Briarwood Christian to a 45-10 record over his four years … three-year starter … team posted an 11-4 record in 2019 … helped his squad to a 9-3 mark his junior year, a 13-1 record his sophomore year and a 12-2 mark in his freshman season … reached quarterfinals of the state tournament his freshman year and reached the finals in 2017 … also had experience as long snapper … attended Dabo Swinney Football Camp six years during his youth … was a PrepStar All-Regional selection.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Dec. 6, 2019, 12 days prior to signing … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell and Todd Bates … his father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and was a member of the 1992 Alabama National Championship team … wore No. 75 in high school.

Mitchell Mayes, OL

6-4, 315

Raleigh, North Carolina

Leesville Road High School

Head Coach: Ben Kolstad

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen in this Clemson class, and is ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the nation by ESPN.com … could contribute to 2020 Clemson offensive line that graduates four starters from its 2019 unit … rated as a five-star by many services.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina … ranked as the 64th-best player overall by PrepStar, which ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in North Carolina … ranked as the fourth-best player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … ranked No. 136 by Rivals.com overall, which ranked him as the third-best offensive tackle in the nation and fifth-best player from North Carolina.

In High School: Played for Ben Kolstad at Leesville Road High in Raleigh, N.C. and at Sanderson High … four-year starter as a lineman … played defensive tackle as a freshman and offensive tackle his final three seasons … all-conference selection as a sophomore, junior and senior … selected to the North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21, … two-time captain of his Leesville Road team … helped Leesville Road to the state championship game in 2019. .

Personal: Committed to Clemson on March 11, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

RJ Mickens, S

6-0, 190

Westlake, Texas

Southlake Carroll High School

Head Coach: Riley Dodge

Overview: Will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4, 2020 … listed among the top defensive backs in the nation by many services … all-around player who helped Southlake Carroll as a safety and receiver who is slated to play safety at Clemson … ranked as the second-best safety in the nation by PrepStar … for his career as four-year starter, recorded 211 tackles, eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed … offensively, added 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns … was also an outstanding punt returner with 29 career returns for 574 yards, a 19.8-yard average … son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, Sr.

Rankings: Ranked as No. 33 overall player in the nation, the second-best safety and fourth-best player in Texas by PrepStar … 247Sports ranked Mickens as the No. 96 overall player, the fifth-best safety and the 13th-best player in the state of Texas … ESPN.com listed Mickens as the No. 138 overall player, the 12th-best safety and the 22nd-best player in Texas … listed as the No. 194 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com … was a preseason second-team MaxPreps All-American for 2019.

In High School: Played for Riley Dodge at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas … Helped Southlake Carroll to a 13-1 record in 2019 … The team was ranked in the top 15 in the nation by MaxPreps most of the year, including a No. 12 as of Dec. 14 … recorded 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and three passes broken up in limited action in 2019 … recorded seven punt returns for 121 yards, a 17.3-yard average … posted 57 tackles in 2018, adding two interceptions, five total pass breakups and a tackle for loss … contributed 14 punt returns for 294 yards, 21.0 yards per return … as a sophomore in 2017, posted a career-high 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed … averaged 20 yards per punt return on eight returns as a sophomore … had 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and 36 tackles as a freshman.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 6, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn … wore No. 10 at Southlake Carroll … son of former Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, Sr. … Ray Mickens, Sr. was a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, for whom he played for eight seasons, and played one year in Cleveland for a total of 146 career NFL games … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Myles Murphy, DE

6-5, 265

Marietta, Georgia

Hillgrove High School

Head Coach: Phillip Ironside

Overview: One of the top defensive ends in the nation who is listed as one of the top 10 overall players in the nation by ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals.com … consensus five-star prospect by every service … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 3 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and No. 1 player in state of Georgia … listed as the No. 5 overall player in the nation, the top defensive end and the top player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive end and No. 1 player in Georgia … Rivals.com ranked him as the ninth overall player in the nation, No. 2 defensive end and top player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution preseason Super 11 team for 2019.

In High School: Played for Phillip Ironside at Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Ga. … as a senior in 2019, posted 53 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 of which were sacks … had a fumble recovery and a blocked kick … in 2018, had 55 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks … helped team to the quarterfinals of the state 7A playoffs and the team finished 12-1, the most wins in school history … committed to Clemson at the school’s spring game prior to his senior year.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 17, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall … his father, Willard Murphy, played at Chattanooga and his older brother, Maxwell, played at NAIA school Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts … plans to follow his brother as an engineering major and has expressed aspirations of becoming an architect … wore No. 98 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Walker Parks, OL

6-5, 275

Lexington, Kentucky

Frederick Douglass High School

Head Coach: Brian Landis

Overview: First Clemson signee from the state of Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen to sign in this class … unanimous top-100 player nationally.

Rankings: Rivals.com ranked Parks as the No. 59 best player in the nation, eighth-best at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky … listed as the 63rd-best overall player, eighth-best offensive tackle and best player in Kentucky by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 69 overall player by 247Sports, fifth-best at his position and second-best in the state of Kentucky … ranked as No. 89 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best offensive tackle and second-best player in Kentucky.

In High School: Played for Brian Landis at Frederick Douglass High in Lexington, Ky. … did not allow a sack in 15 games as a senior … highest-graded lineman on the team in five of the 15 games and had 75 knockdown blocks … graded over 90 percent from his coaches five times … 5A District Player of the Year … first-team all-state … two-year captain … helped offense record more than 3,500 yards rushing and 1,600 yards passing … on defense, added 32 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Oct. 2, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 64 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020.

Kobe Pryor, RB

5-11, 216

Cedartown, Georgia

Cedartown High School

Head Coach: Doyle Kelley

Overview: All-around athlete who played football, basketball and baseball over his career at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … Averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt in his career as a running back.

In High School: Played running back and linebacker for Doyle Kelley at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … had strong senior season with 1,471 yards rushing in 211 carries for a 7.0-yard average … added 25 receptions for 358 yards for 1,829 total yards from scrimmage … had 12 touchdowns rushing, two receiving and two on kickoff returns … also completed 3-of-4 passes for 100 yards and two scores … on defense, compiled 33 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks … added 10 quarterback pressures … named Region 5A Player of the Year … as a junior, had 721 yards rushing on 93 attempts for a 7.3-yard average … was also an outstanding linebacker who was voted Two-Way Player of the Year (Ironman Award) in Region 5A … all-state selection by Georgia Coaches Association … named to all-area team as well.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Tony Elliott … wore No. 2 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020.

Trenton Simpson, LB

6-3, 224

Charlotte, North Carolina

Mallard Creek High School

Head Coach: Michael Palmieri

Overview: Five-star linebacker who committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019 and signed with the Tigers four days later … will play in Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando … rated as the top player in the state of North Carolina according to many services … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … Rivals.com rated Simpson as the No. 26 overall player, the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … ESPN.com ranked Simpson No. 107 overall, the 11th-best linebacker and fourth-best player in North Carolina … listed as the top player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

In High School: Played for Michael Palmieri at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte …helped his team to a 10-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps … started his high school career as a running back, playing both running back and linebacker in 2019 … led the Mallard Creek defense with 20 sacks … had 44 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns … for his career, recorded 97 carries for 799 yards and seven touchdowns with 8.2-yard average per carry.

Personal: Recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Brent Venables … originally committed to Auburn … wore No. 22 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Kevin Swint, LB

6-3, 245

Carrollton, Georgia

Carrollton High School

Head Coach: Sean Calhoun

Overview: One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia over the last four years … four–year starter who recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles … outstanding leader who was a three-time captain as voted by his teammates … two-time all-state selection … was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist along with Clemson signee and classmate Sergio Allen.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 137 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best linebacker and the 14th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 171 overall player, seventh-best linebacker and 21st-best player in Georgia by PrepStar.

In High School: Played for Sean Calhoun at Carrollton High in Carrollton, Ga. … recorded 103 tackles, including 26.5 tackles for loss, including 12.5 sacks, in 2019 … had 12 quarterback pressures, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception … posted nearly identical stats in 2018 as a junior with 103 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks … added six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 13 quarterback pressures and an interception … first-team all-state selection by GPB Sports and the Atlanta Touchdown Club … Region 7 5A Most Valuable Player … all-area, all-region and all-state honoree as a junior … as a sophomore in 2017, contributed 97 tackles, a career-high 31.5 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks, seven passes broken up and four forced fumbles … Area Defensive Player of the Year … first-team all-region … had 56.5 tackles as a freshman in 2016, including 16.5 tackles for loss, three of which were sacks … area Newcomer of the Year and a second-team all-region selection in 2016.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 … outstanding student who had career GPA near 3.6 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … wore No. 14 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Paul Tchio, OL

6-5, 300

Milton, Georgia

Milton High School

Head Coach: Adam Clack

Overview: Will play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive line signees in the 2020 class.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 82 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the fourth-best offensive guard and the 12th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 143 overall player in the nation, the fifth-best offensive guard and the 15th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked No. 150 overall, the seventh-best offensive guard and 18th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 140 overall, the fourth-best offensive guard and 17th-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2019 Preseason Super 11 team … played some Wildcat quarterback for his high school despite weighing 300 pounds.

In High School: Played for Adam Clack at Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga. … played offensive line and defensive line as a senior … scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion last year … earned an Athlete of the Week selection by WSB-TV in Atlanta … finished with 113 pancake blocks as a junior when he helped Milton to a 13-2 record and the state championship for the first time in school history … as a junior, was a first-team all-state and all-region selection … North Georgia Lineman of the Year … a finalist for The Opening … Adidas All-American selection.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 57 in high school … last name pronounced TEE-oh … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Tanner Tessmann, PK

6-3, 200

FC Dallas Developmental Academy

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Overall: Slated to contribute to two athletic teams at Clemson, as he will play football and men’s soccer…first Clemson football signee under Dabo Swinney who did not play high school football…one of the top 25 high school soccer players in the nation, expected to be a