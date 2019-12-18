BREAKING: US House passes both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

(ABC News) – President Trump has been impeached on two articles of impeachment introduced in the US House of Representatives.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that impeachment Article II is adopted, charging President Donald Trump with obstruction of Congress. This happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The House had already passed Article I, in a historical vote making Trump just the third President in history to be impeached, charging him with abuse of power.

It is now up to the Senate to decide if he will be removed from office.