WATCH: Will Muschamp breaks down recruiting challenges, 2020 class on Early National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite a disappointing 4-8 record in 2019, Will Muschamp has proven that he’s still capable of bringing elite talent to the University of South Carolina.

At the conclusion of Wednesdays Early National Signing Day period, the Gamecocks 2020 recruiting class currently sits 17th in the nation thanks to some recent high-profile commitments.

The most noteworthy among those came from the Gamecocks backyard. Today, Hammond standout Jordan Burch — the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation and the top recruit in South Carolina — announced his commitment to the Gamecocks over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU.

While he couldn’t officially comment on the commitment until Burch officially signs his Letter of Intent, Will Muschamp still had plenty to say after a very successful early signing period for South Carolina.

For the full breakdown of who officially signed their Letters of Intent today, click on this link.