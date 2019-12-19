Two Orangeburg men arrested for burglary and grand larceny

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC., – Orangeburg County Deputies have arrested two men in connection with two separate burglaries on the same street.

Christopher Peagler and Roy Roberts are charged with burglary and grand larceny.

After authorities say in October, they stole golf carts from multiple homes on Chokeberry Circle.

Authorities say they didn’t do it alone.

Deputies are also searching for Wade Carson Junior and David Clark Junior in connection to these crimes.

Anyone with information on Carson or Clark please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC