Holiday travel rush busiest in years, say travel experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend marks some of the busiest travel times of the holiday season.

Airports here in South Carolina and across the country are bracing for the rush.

According to AAA , over 11.5 millions South Carolinians will travel this holiday.

The major holiday travel period kicks off this weekend and runs Sunday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The majority of those who are travelling for Christmas will be hitting the road in the Carolinas, say travel experts.

AAA says South Carolina drivers are seeing an average price of $2.28 at the pump, which is 23 cents more than this same time last year.