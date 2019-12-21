Shop with a Columbia Cop brings Christmas Cheer to area mall and children

Columbia Police School Resource officers host Shop with a Cop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some local men and women in blue helped out the man in red today.

ABC Columbia News was on hand this weekend as area City of Columbia Police, School Resource officers, took part in the annual Shop with a Cop event for Christmas.

The officers took children shopping at the Belk at Columbiana Centre.

Belk donated $100 gift cards to some worthy students.