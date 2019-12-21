WATCH: Dutch Fork’s Jalin Hyatt wins MVP in 2019 Shrine Bowl win over North Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time since 2014, South Carolina has beaten North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl. A familiar face from the Midlands was one of the keys for the South Carolina squad.

Dutch Fork standout and Tennessee signee Jalin Hyatt was a one-man wrecking crew for South Carolina, bringing down six receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the Palmetto State secured a 28-17 win.

It’s been a series of high notes for Hyatt as he says goodbye to his high school career. Two weeks ago he caught a thrilling overtime touchdown to give Dutch Fork its fourth straight state championship, now he adds a Shrine Bowl MVP to his trophy case before heading to Knoxville next year.

He says he has lot of love for the state of South Carolina, but he’s ready to go against his home state next year as a Volunteer.