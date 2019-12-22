Local Living: A look at some Holiday light displays across the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for the Holiday season, so get ready to go wild with more than a million twinkling lights.

The South Carolina State Fair is holding its first drive through light show, Carolina Lights is happening now through December 28, 2019.

The show features more than 100 led light displays, 25 dancing Christmas trees, and a 25 foot tall frosty the snowman.

You can see the display from 6pm-9pm Monday through Thursday and from 6pm-10pm Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 per car. For more on Carolina Lights click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights

You can see the Midlands come alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights on the river.

The Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park is open through December 31, 2019.

There will be more than 350 animated light displays.

The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm. For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34

You can head to Sumter to see the Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake. The lights run through December 31.

Fantasy of Lights takes place at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter and admission is free.

For more information you can check it out here: https://www.sumtersc.gov/event/fantasy-lights-1

Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is now open.

The event features a light display, visits with Santa, hot cocoa and more.

The ‘Lights Before Christmas’ runs on certain nights through December 30, 2019.

You are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas