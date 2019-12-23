Local cheerleading coach wins National Cheer Coach of the Year!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Give her an A-W-A-R-D! One local coach was chosen as the National Cheer Coach of the Year!

Curtis spoke with Angela Koenig, cheerleading coach for Carolina Crossfire Cheer in Columbia and her fellow coach Kayla Lyes, who nominated Koenig.

Both talked about how Koenig earned a place in the top two out of 61 coaches nationwide, with over 33K votes for her after over 99K votes in total.

The company in charge of the contest, Great Mats, held their voting from November 14 through December 1.

On December 13, Koenig won the competition after acing the interview process to pick a winner from the top two coaches.

Koenig says she’s blessed by the support she had from her community and her cheerleaders during the competition.