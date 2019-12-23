The “mostly” true story of the first female pirate to sail the Seven Seas

Tyler Ryan learns the sort of real story of the first female pirate, Anne Bonny

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There are many names that come to mind when you think of the great pirates that sailed the Seven Seas…Black Beard, Red beard, and even Jack Sparrow and The Dread Pirate Roberts may occupy a small space in your collective imagination as you romance the era. There is one name, however, that may not be top of mind…yet…but never the less, played an important role in the classic age of piracy, and even had ties to South Carolina. Anne Bonny was born in Ireland around 1700, and moved to what would become South Carolina about ten years later. Early on, she made her way to Nassau, and met another famous pirate, Calico Jack Rackham, and the two became lovers and partners, making her one of the first notable female pirates. Although Captain Jack was hanged in 1720, and another pirate Mary Read put to death in 1721, what happened to Anne is still a mystery.

“Fiery Red Hair, Emerald Green Eyes and A Vicious Irish Temper” is a “mostly factual account of Anne’s life of piracy, and her potentail post 1720 adventures. The novel was penned by Palmetto State author Ralph Jarrell, who says that the book is based in truth. “The facts make up the skeleton, and I make up the flesh where I want it,” says Jarrell.

Fiery Red Hair is a quick, riveting read, and is the second novel Jarrell.

