RICHLAND COUNTY, SC., – Richland County deputies have released surveillance video of a man they say stole cash out of a register at Circle-K convenience store on Clemson Road.

Investigators say just after 5 a.m. on December 3rd, the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed cash while the clerk was reaching for a pack of cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.