CDC: More than 21 hundred people have died from Flu this season

(CNN) — -health officials say dozens of more people have died from the flu. vo

the centers for disease control and prevention released its new numbers Friday.

The report found an estimated 21-hundred people have died from the virus three hundred more than last week.

more than 4 and half million people have gotten sick from the virus since the season began at the end of September.

Health officials say flu activity is higher than normal for this time of year.

According to D-HEC there has been one flu-related death in south carolina this flu season.