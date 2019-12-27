RCSD searches for armed robbery suspect caught on cam

Richland Co., SC (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Investigators are hoping you can help them identify a man caught on surveillance during an Armed Robbery from earlier this month.

Authorities just released this video of the man they say robbed a Two Notch restaurant at gunpoint December 18th, 2019.

Officials say the incident happened just before 10PM at the Edo Hibachi located at 10120 Two Notch Road.

The suspect is seen on camera coming into the business, pointing a gun at the worker before demanding money and food.

Deputies say the employee complied with demands and handed over both food and money from the register. According to officials the suspect grabbed a bag of food from the counter and left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a red face mask.

If you recognize this man you’re urged to call police with any information that may help by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.