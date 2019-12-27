Study: Physical activity linked to lower cancer risk

(CNN) — If you need a little extra motivation to keep this New Year’s resolution to exercise, a new study may be just the thing you need.

The study finds getting the recommended amount of physical activity is tied to lower risk for certain cancers.

The study analyzed data from more than 750-thousand adults looking at 15 different types of cancer.

the study discovered that recommended amounts of physical activity correlated with lower risks of seven types of cancer including colon, breast and kidney cancer.