Lexington man charged for fatally shooting his girlfriend

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A Lexington man has been charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend Friday.

Brandon Lee Corder, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

The shooting victim was identified as Joanie Leigh Youmans, 42, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Youmans was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Valley Lane in Lexington.

“Based on information and evidence detectives gathered at the scene, Corder shot Miss Youmans in the upper body with a revolver,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Corder was arrested at his home a short time after the shooting took place in his backyard, according to Koon.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied him bond Saturday.