Police investigating after pedestrian found dead in parking lot

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot on Sunday.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Columbia police found a 24-year-old man deceased a parking lot located at 931 Senate Street.

Officials say evidence and witness information gathered at the scene, makes them believe the pedestrian was struck by a car after willfully lying down in the parking lot.

The driver, traveling southbound in the parking lot stopped the car immediately and called 9-1-1. At this time, no charges are expected to be filed in the case.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.