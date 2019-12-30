Columbia Police: Murders on the rise, 14 year olds facing charges in cab driver murder

ABC Columbia is Live at Columbia Police Headquarters with an update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police say they have seen an increase in the number of murders this year.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has a live update.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said on Monday they are doing their best to keep crime down, but they are not sure the reason for the increase. But Holbrook says, they are sure, that there is a gun problem in the city.

This year 25 murders happened in Columbia and 20 of them were by gun, say police.

The most recent happened on December 21, when a 23 year old was killed, say police. The day before that shooting, police say a 57 year old woman was killed on Marsteller Street by someone she knew.

Two other shootings Chief Holbrook mentioned during a news conference also happened around the holidays.

One he says was significant, a cab driver who was killed during an armed robbery. As a result 5 juveniles were arrested. Two of them–14 year olds– they’re being charged with murder, says Holbrook.

The Chief says crimes like this could be avoided if we have stronger legislation and community help.

Holbrook says this year 85 people have been shot in the City of Columbia, 69 of the shootings were by a juvenile.