SC Agriculture Dept. seeks rule change from USDA

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is asking the federal government to adjust some rules to help the state’s hemp farmers.

The department says it has concerns over the USDA’s testing requirements.

For example, state officials say the federal rule mandate that fields be tested by a DEA approved lab 15 days prior to harvest.

The state agriculture department says the time period is too narrow and puts farmers at the mercy of weather conditions while labs would likely be backed up.