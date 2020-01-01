Second suspect charged in triple-homicide

Lexington Co, S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Lexington say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that ended in three deaths in West Columbia.

Investigators say Jeremy Cornish is charged with three counts of murder in connection with the December 17th murders.

Deputies say Cornish was driving the truck seen leaving the Woodland Village Apartments on Butternut Ln.

Investigators say two of the victims died inside the apartment, a third victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A second suspect, Justin Hopkins, is also charged in the deaths.