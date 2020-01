Sumter Co., SC– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found off of McCrays Mill Rd. at about 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a deputy discovered the body of Montrel Epps, of Sumter, after his car was found parked in the area.

If you have any information on this incident call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.