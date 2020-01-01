Thousands attend Famously Hot New Year

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The cleanup effort got underway early this morning from last night’s famously hot new years celebration.

Officials with the event say an estimated 30,000 people attended Tuesday night’s event.

Columbia police say one person was arrested at the event for an outstanding warrant also they say there were a few reports of sprained ankles and folks being overheated.

The evening was headlined by hip hop legends Salt-n-Pepa and featured Charleston’s the High Divers and Columbia’s own Cottontown Soul Society.

The 2020 celebration was the city’s 8th annual Famously Hot New Year.