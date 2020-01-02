Burglary suspect sought after items are stolen from Lochmore Drive home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a person caught on camera breaking into a Lochmore Drive home on January 1.

Investigators say the suspect was seen entering through a window, taking items out of the home and passing the items to an unknown person outside.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.