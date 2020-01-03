Congressman Wilson makes day-long legislative agenda tour

Courtesy: Rich Wandover





WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Congressman Joe Wilson began the first leg of his annual legislative agenda press tour Friday in West Columbia.

There will be four stops where Congressman Wilson will discuss his agenda, details for each stop are below. Congressman Wilson will take questions immediately following his remarks on the 2020 agenda.

9:00AM – 9:30AM Congressman Wilson’s Midlands Office, 1700 Sunset Blvd (US 378), Suite 1, West Columbia,

10:30AM – 11:00AM Congressman Wilson’s Aiken Office, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1600, Aiken

11:15AM – 11:45AM North Augusta Municipal Building, 100 Georgia Ave, North Augusta,

1:00PM – 1:30PM Barnwell County Administration Building, 57 Wall St, Barnwell