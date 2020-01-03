SCDMV: Residents need to obtain a real ID before October deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C., – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles urges you to get a real ID before the deadline on October 1st, 2020.

Without one, you cannot get on an airplane or enter a federal building or military base after October 1st, 2020.

Officials say if you don’t have a valid passport or military ID, you need a real ID.

In order to get one, you need to bring a birth certificate or a passport, a social security card, and two things proving your address to your local DMV location.

You can also sign up online if you have been to a DMV since 2010.