Virginia dad beats man found ‘nude’ from the waist down in his children’s bedroom, police say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County said deputies encountered “a chaotic scene” early Sunday morning when they found a 60-year-old man who was badly beaten and another man with a gun while responding to a disturbance call.

The armed man was approaching the other man when deputies arrived, but complied to commands to drop his weapon, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that the man who was beaten, identified as Mark Stanley, was visiting family for the holidays. The Sheriff’s Office said the man with the gun found Stanley in his children’s bedroom “nude from the waist down” while checking in on them on the morning of Dec. 29.

The father of the children began questioning Stanley, who then pushed him out of the room and locked the door. The man forced his way back into the room and began beating Stanley, authorities said.

Stanley, a 60-year-old from North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and domestic assault. Additional charges could be brought against Stanley, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Stanley is in jail under no bond after being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The man who beat Stanley will not face charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The children, ages 2 and 3, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.