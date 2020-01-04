Man suffers cardiac event while driving and crashes car

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-77 Friday morning.

Paul Ivy Edwards, Jr.,74, was driving south on I-77 when he suffered a cardiac event which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Watts said Edwards was taken to a local hospital where he died. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a cardiac event.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are handling the investigation.