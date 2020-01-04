One of 3 murder suspects arrested after multi-agency pursuit

Graniteville, SC (WOLO) – One of three murder suspects was arrested Saturday morning after multi-agency pursuit.

Thomas Anthony Henderson is being charged with 2 counts of Murder. These charges derive from a murder investigation that began on December 17, 2019 at the Kalmia Apartments.

Henderson was captured at a home in Augusta by SLED, Aiken County deputies and additional agencies.

“The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said. “We cannot thank them enough as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation.”

Henderson is being held in Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts and identity on the remaining two killers, you’re encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Phone tip 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) Web tip www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip Mobile tip- Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile App- Download on your Apple or Android.