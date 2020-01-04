USC’s Shelton crowned USTA Winter Nationals Champion

ORLANDO, Fla. – South Carolina women’s tennis freshman Emma Shelton took home the USTA Winter National Championships title after downing seven-straight opponents at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Shelton competed in the Girls’ 18 Singles bracket, which began with the Round of 128. She took five of her matches in straight sets, only going to three sets in the semifinal and final.

“Emma committed to her game throughout the tournament and showed that she has jumped yet another level,” head coach Kevin Epley said. “Her resiliency and toughness buoyed her throughout the tournament as well. We are so happy she can enter the spring campaign with a gold ball under her belt. This will help her confidence in a big way. All and all, it was a great tournament for the Gamecocks.”

In the finals, Shelton faced off with No. 1-seeded Sarah Hamner from Fort Collins, Colo. Shelton and Hamner traded the first two sets, 6-1, each. The two kept it close early in the third set, but Shelton ran away with it, clinching the title with a, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, victory.

The Gamecocks are back in action when they host ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.