Woman dies after tree falls on her home in Irmo

IRMO,SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a tree fell onto a home in Irmo Friday night.

The incident happened at 8:00 p.m. at a home on Beechwood Lane.

Gertraud Maria Walker,63, was in her bedroom when a tree fell across her house pinning her underneath, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Walker died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to traumatic asphyxiation.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation.