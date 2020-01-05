Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The incident happened at Wilson Boulevard and McLeod Street in Columbia around 7:15 p.m.

Patrick Lydell Patterson,47, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle., according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Patterson died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma of the head and neck.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.