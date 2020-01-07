Local Living: Adopt a Furry Friend at Columbia Animal Services

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at special events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s time to Cuddle Up. Do you have a furry friend to cuddle up to?

Wednesday, the City of Columbia Animal Services celebrated ‘National Cuddle Up Day’.

It’s not too late to adopt a dog or cat at regular price. You can stop by Animal Services from 8:30 to 5:00 Weekdays and Saturday 9am to 4pm. They are located off Humane Lane.

According to officials, all animals available for adoption are already processed (spayed/neutered, wormed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, etc.), it only takes a few minutes to fill out paperwork before you will be ready to bring your new pet home.

Adoption Cost

Dogs $35

Cats $35

For more information click here https://www.columbiasc.net/animal-services