Newest Columbia City Councilman says he’s ready to hit the ground running

Will Brennan was sworn in for his first term alongside Howard Duvall and Ed McDowell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —The Columbia City Council began a new chapter Tuesday evening.

Howard Duvall and Ed McDowell officially began their second terms, while newly-elected Will Brennan starts his time as a Columbia City Councilman.

Shortly after being sworn in by his father alongside his wife and daughter, Brennan says in his first term, he hopes to learn more about the community and tackle several issues affecting the City, including public safety, infrastructure, and community engagement.

More importantly, he says serving on the Council allows him to give back to a place that means so much to him.

“Growing up in District Three, having gone through the flood, I love this city and I’ve always loved this city. You ask why I did this…big reason is so my daughter and my young son to have every opportunity in Columbia,” Brennan said.

Brennan secured a seat on the Council after edging out two candidates, including incumbent Moe Baddourah, back in November.

He says he plans to hit the ground running, especially when it comes to combatting gun violence in his city.

“I want public safety to be a priority. I want to fully fund and get public safety to where it needs to be. You should feel safe in your house, in your neighborhood and in your city, so that’s a priority,” Brennan said.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says he’s thrilled to work with Councilmen Ed McDowell and Howard Duvall for their second terms, but he says Brennan brings an enthusiastic flare to the Council chambers.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Will over the years on development projects, historic preservation projects, some of the defining projects in different neighborhoods of Columbia, so the energy and the optimism he brings to the Council is going to be fantastic for the people of Columbia,” said Mayor Benjamin.

Brennan says one goal of his time on council is to give more people a voice at the table.

“You need to get engaged. We painted the picture for them about why they need to get engaged. Whether it’s young families or old, retired couples. There’s so much that every voice has for the City of Columbia,” Brennan said.

Brennan, McDowell, and Duvall had the first City Council meeting of their terms Tuesday evening.