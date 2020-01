Three members of the Columbia City Council will be swearing in today

(Columbia City Council/Howard Duvall)

(Columbia City Council/Ed McDowell)

(Columbia City Council/Will Brennan)





COLUMBIA, S.C., – Three members of the Columbia City Council will be sworn in this morning.

At 11 a.m., Howard Duvall, Ed McDowell, and Will Brennan will take the oath of office at City Hall.

McDowell and Duvall are both incumbents although Duvall was forced into a runoff to retain his seat.

Will Brennan defeated Councilman Moe Baddourah for the district three seat.