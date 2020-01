WATCH: Gamecocks preview Tuesday night matchup with Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (8-5, 0-0 SEC) begins Southeastern Conference action on Tuesday when it hosts Florida (9-4, 1-0 SEC) for a 7 p.m. ET matchup at Colonial Life Arena. The meeting marks the second-straight SEC opener between the two schools, and the 73rd meeting all-time between the Gamecocks and Gators.